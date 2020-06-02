Curfews Expand in the Bay Area: Check Your Town

Cities and counties across the Bay Area have imposed curfews as protests continued through the weekend after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Here is a list of curfews in the Bay Area:

Alameda: June 1 until further notice, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

San Francisco: May 31 until further notice, from 8p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fremont: June 1 to June 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hayward: June 1 to June 8, from 8p.m. to 5 a.m.

San Jose: May 31 to June 8 or until further notice, from 8p.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Clara: May 31 until further notice, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Walnut Creek: May 31 to June 1, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 2 to June 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pleasant Hill: May 31, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. June 1 until further notice, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Union City: June 1, more details to come.

San Leandro: June 1 to June 8, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Danville: June 1 to June 4, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Livermore: June 1 to June 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Most localities have curfew exemptions, such as:

Police officers, firefighters, emergency operation employees, or any other responding personnel deployed to the area;

People who can "establish to the satisfaction of a peace officer" that they are outside for the sole purpose of traveling to a home or workplace or to seek medical assistance;

Authorized journalists and employees of media organizations;

People experiencing homelessness.

Check your city or county's website for more information on exemptions.