Hundreds of Cars Caravan Across Oakland for George Floyd Protest

One of those protesters pushing for change from behind the wheel, Khahil White, says it’s beautiful to see everyone out supporting Black Lives Matter. White says watching Floyd killed by a police officer on video was traumatizing, but felt he had to see it because he’s a black man in America.

Lisa Kelly is another four-wheeled protester and a teacher who lives in Oakland. Kelly said, “I’m here to protest the injustice of people who look like me — black people — being murdered, being killed by the police.”

Noting the turnout, Kelly added, “I’m blown away. This is amazing. I’m so happy that there’s a safe way where we can keep this in some protests but still show that Oakland is here for black lives.”

Drivers met in Middle Harbor Shoreline Park at 2 p.m. and circle the area, while others drove down 14th Street and wound their way through Oakland. Within an hour the drivers were met by a group of demonstrators on bicyclists, showing two-wheeled solidarity.

KQED reporters saw at least hundreds of cars at the protest.

The Anti-Police Terror Project, in a statement, said outrage should also reach a boiling point when other black people are killed by police in the United States.

In a Saturday press conference, Mayor Libby Schaaf plead with demonstrators to not further damage Oakland businesses. Friday night, many storefront windows downtown were broken or vandalized.

"People came out in Oakland to express their understandable anger about the death of George Floyd," Schaaf said, Satuday. "But that rage crossed an unacceptable line. We are sickened to wake up this morning to the destruction and violence to our beloved Oakland."