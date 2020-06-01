KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Hundreds of Cars Caravan Across Oakland for George Floyd Protest
News

Hundreds of Cars Caravan Across Oakland for George Floyd Protest

Julie ChangJoe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Cars line Frontage rd. in Oakland, CA toward Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Sunday, to protest police killing black people. (Sukey Lewis/KQED)

Vehicles stretched for miles, from the Port of Oakland to Lake Merritt, to protest the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, and other black people at the hands of police, Sunday afternoon.

Horns honked. Signs waved from windows. The cars rolled all the way into the horizon, in what was described by organizers Anti-Police Terror Project as a caravan for justice.

The scene was relatively peaceful, in contrast to protests Friday and Saturday nights in Oakland and San Francisco, where police and demonstrators clashed through the night.

BART closed its 12th Street Oakland BART station near 6 p.m., citing demonstrations in Oakland Sunday.

Sponsored

One of those protesters pushing for change from behind the wheel, Khahil White, says it’s beautiful to see everyone out supporting Black Lives Matter. White says watching Floyd killed by a police officer on video was traumatizing, but felt he had to see it because he’s a black man in America.

Lisa Kelly is another four-wheeled protester and a teacher who lives in Oakland. Kelly said, “I’m here to protest the injustice of people who look like me — black people — being murdered, being killed by the police.”

Noting the turnout, Kelly added, “I’m blown away. This is amazing. I’m so happy that there’s a safe way where we can keep this in some protests but still show that Oakland is here for black lives.”

Drivers met in Middle Harbor Shoreline Park at 2 p.m. and circle the area, while others drove down 14th Street and wound their way through Oakland. Within an hour the drivers were met by a group of demonstrators on bicyclists, showing two-wheeled solidarity.

KQED reporters saw at least hundreds of cars at the protest.

The Anti-Police Terror Project, in a statement, said outrage should also reach a boiling point when other black people are killed by police in the United States.

In a Saturday press conference, Mayor Libby Schaaf plead with demonstrators to not further damage Oakland businesses. Friday night, many storefront windows downtown were broken or vandalized.

"People came out in Oakland to express their understandable anger about the death of George Floyd," Schaaf said, Satuday. "But that rage crossed an unacceptable line. We are sickened to wake up this morning to the destruction and violence to our beloved Oakland."

In calling for action on Sunday, however, the Anti-Police Terror Project said it is often black lives that are met with violence.

"The legacy of white supremacy in this country, perpetuated by its leaders and decision makers, sees Black, Brown and Indigenous bodies as expendable," the group wrote. "We are routinely murdered for walking, driving, breathing, jogging, selling cds, having a mental health crisis, sitting in our living rooms, sleeping in our beds, cashing a check, walking into our homes, looking like someone else, buying an ice tea, standing outside of a party, shopping at Walmart, showing our valid gun licenses, selling cigarettes, standing in our grandmother’s backyard, sleeping in our car, riding our bikes, in short, living our lives -- and then denied any form of accountability or justice."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 