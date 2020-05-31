San Francisco Joins Renewed Bay Area Protests Against George Floyd Killing

San Francisco demonstrators took to the streets Saturday in the latest of many protests in the Bay Area against the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man, at the hands of local police.
Friday night, thousands marched in San Jose and Oakland in demonstrations in the name of police reform. Local businesses also saw their windows smashed and fires dotted Oakland's downtown in a scene that spurred outrage from Mayor Libby Schaaf.
"People came out in Oakland to express their understandable anger about the death of George Floyd," she said in a Saturday press conference. "But that rage crossed an unacceptable line. We are sickened to wake up this morning to the destruction and violence to our beloved Oakland."
By contrast, San Francisco's daytime demonstration, at least as of 6 p.m., was a calmer affair.