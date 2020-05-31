San Francisco Joins Renewed Bay Area Protests Against George Floyd Killing

Organized by an individual, Raiah Sinn, hundreds first met at U.N Plaza and marched to San Francisco City Hall, then gained more marchers as they wound through San Francisco, ultimately stopping before Mission Police Station and dispersing by about 7 p.m.

"They hear our chants, they hear our pleas for mercy," Sinn told the demonstrators, at U.N. Plaza. "Hear us when we're screaming for somebody to get off of our neck. They hear us when we're pleading for a deceased mother during our last breaths, and they still won't make the changes that we need to see."

While demonstrators at first gathered in a socially distant manner, social media showed crowds bunching up as they marched. The densely packed protesters in Oakland sparked warnings from Schaaf that they were endangering their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, Schaaf warned, "stay home, there are other ways to express your anger and your activism right now."

Speaking to KQED, one San Francisco demonstrator, Kai Galt, says marching during the pandemic for human rights is “just as essential as going to the grocery store.”