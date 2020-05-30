Bay Area Protests Over Killing of George Floyd Kick Off With Freeway Blockade in San Jose

The demonstration was the prelude to what is expected to be a weekend of protest around the Bay Area over the death of Floyd, a black man, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

A gathering was called for 8 p.m. Friday night at Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza outside Oakland's City Hall. Other events were planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Some downtown Oakland businesses boarded up in advance of the Friday night event, and small a group of 50 to 100 people had gathered at the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway before 7 p.m.

Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer said during an afternoon media briefing that the department and the city's leaders "stand with our community" in responding to Floyd's killing.

"We stand with the community in denouncing this incident — our entire city does — and all incidents of police brutality," Manheim said. She said the department's role "is to create safe places" for protest.

Nevertheless, she cautioned that police would respond to acts of violence or vandalism.

"OPD will have to take enforcement action if in fact there is damage to property or to the safe and peaceful demonstration of (protesters') voices," Manheim said. She added, "We hope not to become the story tonight."

