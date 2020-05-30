KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Protests Over Killing of George Floyd Kick Off With Freeway Blockade in San Jose
News

Bay Area Protests Over Killing of George Floyd Kick Off With Freeway Blockade in San Jose

Dan Brekke
A memorial in Minneapolis for George Floyd, who died May 25 after a city police officer knelt on his neck for at least seven minutes. (Kerem Yucel-AFP-Getty Images)

Updated 7:05 p.m Friday, May 29

A crowd protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police earlier this week stopped traffic on U.S. 101 in San Jose on Friday afternoon and then marched on City Hall.

Protesters halted both northbound and southbound traffic at Alum Rock Avenue, bringing the highway to a standstill for more than an hour. After the freeway was cleared, protesters moved down Santa Clara Street toward downtown.

The situation grew tense just after 5 p.m. as a group of about 100 demonstrators stood face-to-face with a line of dozens of San Jose police officers at the corner of Santa Clara and Seventh streets, a block from City Hall.

As bottles and other objects were thrown toward the police line, officers responded by firing what appeared to be "less lethal" projectiles at the feet of members of the crowd. In one case, officers were seen fighting with a man who approached the police line.

As the confrontation continued, police issued repeated warnings that the gathering was unlawful and used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters chanted, "Black Lives Matter," and at one point dozens of them knelt on Santa Clara Street in front of advancing officers.

The crowd grew steadily and by 6:30 appeared on lived televised coverage to be at least 200, with the focus of the event shifted to the block in front of City Hall.

Police at San Jose State University, adjacent to downtown, issued a warning about "protesting and rioting" and urged those on campus to shelter in place.

The demonstration was the prelude to what is expected to be a weekend of protest around the Bay Area over the death of Floyd, a black man, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

A gathering was called for 8 p.m. Friday night at Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza outside Oakland's City Hall. Other events were planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Some downtown Oakland businesses boarded up in advance of the Friday night event, and small a group of 50 to 100 people had gathered at the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway before 7 p.m.

Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer said during an afternoon media briefing that the department and the city's leaders "stand with our community" in responding to Floyd's killing.

"We stand with the community in denouncing this incident — our entire city does — and all incidents of police brutality," Manheim said. She said the department's role "is to create safe places" for protest.

Nevertheless, she cautioned that police would respond to acts of violence or vandalism.

"OPD will have to take enforcement action if in fact there is damage to property or to the safe and peaceful demonstration of (protesters') voices," Manheim said. She added, "We hope not to become the story tonight."

This is a breaking story and will be updated. KQED's Julie Chang and Alex Emslie contributed to this report.