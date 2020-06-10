Outdoor Dining's Back — But Local Restaurants Are Hanging by a Thread

On June 5th, Santa Clara County started allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining so customers can socially distance while sitting down for a meal, and San Francisco will begin allowing outdoor dining this weekend. Pi opened the patio of his San Jose location, but only a few customers are coming by each day.

He believes Hom Korean Kitchen also wouldn't last if there were a second shutdown. He's put everything he has into his restaurant over the last five years.

"It's all kind of at risk of just being washed down," Pi said. "And the thing is, I feel like I didn't do anything wrong!"

Pi doesn't see how foot traffic will ever be the same again in downtown San Jose or mid-market San Francisco. And even if people eventually return, it won't be soon enough for him and his restaurants.

As he struggles to keep his other restaurants afloat, Pi watches in exasperation as some national chains thrive, like Chipotle, which reported an increase in March sales of about 100% compared to the same time last year.

"How can we lose 70% of our business but they actually not only retain it but they grow during this time?" Pi said.

Delivery Apps Not Much Help

Pi also feels he is competing for customers' attention on online food delivery services like Grubhub and Doordash. So, he looked into working with companies like Olo or Chowhound that could create a standalone mobile ordering app for his restaurant chain. But that would cost Pi $2,000 per month, which is unfeasible right now.

"I'm a bit paralyzed by the fear if I don't move and adapt and change, then we're going to slowly waste away." Pi said. "If we take a risk and put money into developing an app, that could either hasten our demise or save us."