Santa Clara County to allow outdoor dining and in-store shoppingJune rent is due, but COVID-19 protections are still in place for manyBlood bank now testing all donated blood for COVID-19 antibodiesNew procedures for dentists and their patients as routine visits resumeSonoma Sheriff will enforce county health orders after allFamily of man who died of COVID-19 after Grand Princess cruise sues Carnival, PrincessNewsom gives emotional response to Floyd killing, talks reopening
Santa Clara County Allowing Outdoor Dining and In-Store Shopping

Santa Clara County has released revisions to the shelter-in-place order which allows more businesses to reopen and activities to resume. This new order starts on June 5.

Restaurants, retail and shopping centers that have been offering pickup and delivery services will now be able to offer outdoor dining and in-store shopping, granted customers are able to maintain space for social distancing. Child care, summer camps, summer schools and other educational or recreational programs for children are also allowed to open again for groups of up to 12 children.

Small outdoor ceremonies and religious services can commence in groups no larger than 25, and recreational activities that don't involve physical contact — including swimming, hiking, tennis and golf — are also allowed under this new order.

Santa Clara County has been slower than other counties in providing guidance on easing shelter-in-place restrictions. In early May, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the city would enact an "Al Fresco" ordinance, which would allow businesses, gyms and retailers to do business outdoors.

Read more on the update to Santa Clara County's order here.

June Rent Is Due, But COVID-19 Protections Are Still in Place for Many

California's businesses and activities are slowly starting to open, but many renters in the Bay Area — and across the state — are still having trouble paying rent for June after being financially impacted by the coronavirus and resulting regional shelter-in-place orders. In response, some cities and counties are extending eviction moratoriums.

For renters in Alameda, Solano and Sonoma counties, eviction moratoriums remain in place up to 90 days after California's state of emergency ends. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in early March and hasn't yet announced when it will end.

The story is different in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, where the moratoriums end on June 30. Newsom issued an executive order last week, which protects renters who missed payments due to sickness or job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, in several cases, renters must provide documented evidence to qualify.

Read the full story from KQED's Molly Solomon and Michelle Wiley here

Blood Bank Now Testing All Donated Blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

Vitalant, formerly known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, announced Monday that it will begin testing all blood donations for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The nonprofit blood collection organization serves hospital patients throughout the Bay Area and has a critical need for blood donations.

Vitalant will use an FDA-authorized antibody test on each donation with the hope that it can provide local medical officials with more information on the virus.

"While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," Vitalant chief of marketing Cliff Numark said.

Convalescent plasma, which is plasma extracted from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19, is currently being given to patients hospitalized with severe cases of the disease under the FDA's expanded access authorization. Scientists are currently studying whether treating patients with convalescent plasma can help boost  their ability to fight off the virus.

Donations of all blood types are needed. In particular, blood types O, A-negative and B-negative are critically needed in Bay Area hospitals.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment at one of Vitalant's donor centers by going to vitalant.org or calling (877) 258-4825.

– Bay City News and KQED Science

New Procedures for Dentists and Their Patients as Routine Visits Resume

As dental offices postponed routine and nonurgent care following the statewide stay-at-home order issued March 19, visits to the dentist slowed to a trickle of emergencies: a broken tooth, for example, or facial swelling.

As California entered Stage 2 of reopening in early May, the state allowed routine dental care like cleanings and exams to resume. But things don't look the same for returning patients.

In one San Francisco office, for example, using guidelines issued from the California Department of Public Health, patients will have to undergo a screening over the phone, then a temperature check outside the clinic. Those who make it inside will be issued a new surgical mask. Before getting treatment, patients will have to wash their hands and rinse with a peroxide-based mouthwash.

Meanwhile, new personal protective gear for dentists includes an N95 face mask, a face shield, a hair covering and a fresh disposable gown. Read the full story from KQED's Laura Klivans here.

 

Sonoma Sheriff Will Enforce County Health Orders After All

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick told residents he could no longer continue to enforce the county's shelter-in-place order without further explanation from county health officials.

But in a call with KQED on Friday, Essick said he had "productive" conversations with Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase and the Board of Supervisors, and said they'd agreed to share information and increase their communication.

Essick said his office would be enforcing the stay-at-home order "exactly as we have been," and evaluating enforcement on a case-by-case basis.

So far, Essick said there have only been 13 citations for violating the county's order and 19 warnings issued since it went into effect in March.

Read the full story from KQED's Michelle Wiley here.

Family of Man Who Died of COVID-19 After Grand Princess Cruise Sues Carnival, Princess

Two family members of a man who died of COVID-19 are suing Carnival and Princess Cruises for allegedly concealing information about an outbreak on board.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ronald Wong, who boarded the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2020 for a trip to Hawaii with his wife, Eva, in celebration his 64th birthday.

"Unbeknownst to Eva and Ronald when they boarded, the cruise ship had been infected with the coronavirus," said lawyer Nanci Nishimura, who filed the suit. "What they also didn't know? That there were 62 other passengers from the previous Mexico cruise and the 1,000 crew members who were also exposed to the coronavirus onboard the Hawaii cruise."

The complaint alleges that Carnival and Princesses Cruises staff were aware of the potential infection on board, and allowed them to board anyway.

"They knew what was going on," said Nishimura. "It was spreading already, it was worldwide already. It didn't need a special label like 'pandemic.' These people knew and they also knew from prior experience that a cruise ship is like a petri dish."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, is seeking damages for negligence, wrongful death and a survival action.

Princess Cruises would not comment on pending litigation.

Newsom Addresses Floyd Killing, Counties Reopening

During his briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered an emotional response to the killing of George Floyd, and continuing protests in Minneapolis and around the country. Floyd was killed on May 25 by a police officer who has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Newsom choked back tears as he shared his children’s reactions to posts on social media about Floyd's death. In anticipation of possible protests over the weekend, the governor urged Californians to express themselves “thoughtfully and gently, but forcefully.”

Turning to the pandemic, the governor repeatedly stressed that although state officials have issued guidance on how California should reopen, the pace of reopening will be determined by officials at the local level.

“We put out the how, counties decide when,” said Newsom.

Newsom also said that 1.8 million people in California have been tested for the coronavirus so far, adding that the state has gone from performing around 2,000 tests a day, to over 50,000.

The governor gave a breakdown of positive cases and deaths by race, showing that 54.6% of cases, and 38.5% of deaths, were among Latino residents, while Latinos make up 38.9% of California's population, according to state data.

