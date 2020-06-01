Santa Clara County Allowing Outdoor Dining and In-Store Shopping

Santa Clara County has released revisions to the shelter-in-place order which allows more businesses to reopen and activities to resume. This new order starts on June 5.

Restaurants, retail and shopping centers that have been offering pickup and delivery services will now be able to offer outdoor dining and in-store shopping, granted customers are able to maintain space for social distancing. Child care, summer camps, summer schools and other educational or recreational programs for children are also allowed to open again for groups of up to 12 children.

Small outdoor ceremonies and religious services can commence in groups no larger than 25, and recreational activities that don't involve physical contact — including swimming, hiking, tennis and golf — are also allowed under this new order.

Santa Clara County has been slower than other counties in providing guidance on easing shelter-in-place restrictions. In early May, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the city would enact an "Al Fresco" ordinance, which would allow businesses, gyms and retailers to do business outdoors.

Read more on the update to Santa Clara County's order here.