San Francisco Allows Outdoor Restaurant Dining Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, June 12, San Francisco will allow sit-down dining in outdoor restaurant spaces, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Restaurants can apply to use parts of outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, parking lanes or streets, and public parks or plazas for outdoor seating through a permitting program the city has dubbed the Shared Spaces Program.

Diners can enter a restaurant's indoor space to use the restroom or to place an order, but must otherwise remain outside, according to the order. Customers must also wear a face mask whenever they are not seated at their table.

"We are making progress in building the new environment where we are gradually reopening," said city Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax in a statement. "The next step of outdoor dining will rely on both restaurants and customers doing their part to take proper precautions."

The reopening of outdoor restaurants is part of the city's plan to gradually ease shelter-in-place restrictions over several months.

Additional details and requirements for restaurants are expected to be released on Friday.

