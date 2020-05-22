UC Admissions To Phase Out SAT and ACT Requirement

UC Admissions Won't Require Standardized Tests Anymore

The University of California Regents voted unanimously to phase out SAT and ACT test scores as admissions requirements. The standardized tests have long been criticized for creating barriers to higher education for less privileged high school students.

Guest: Education Professor Frances Contreras, UC San Diego

When Can I See My Friends in Person? Some Guidelines

As stay at home orders lift across California, many people are beginning to wonder whether some degree of face-to-face socializing is safe. Seeing friends or family is more tempting every day we have to endure social distancing. But what's safe?

Guest: Lesley McClurg , KQED Science