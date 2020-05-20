California Lawmakers Propose Plans To Make Housing a 'Human Right'

U.S. Justice Department Warns State Not To Violate Religious Freedoms

Are measures put into place to protect Californians from the coronavirus also stepping on religious freedoms? In a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, the U.S. Justice Department warns that keeping houses of worship closed might violate people's constitutional rights

Over One Million Undocumented Californians Seek Financial Relief

This is the first week undocumented Californians hit hard by the pandemic can apply for state financial relief. The response? Overwhelming. Just two of the dozen nonprofits the state selected to screen applicants say they got 1.3 million calls on the first day.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

UC Regents Consider Cuts to UC System

The financial toll of the pandemic is coming into focus for the University of California system. As UC Regents meet to discuss the issues this week, advocates are making a case against cuts.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED

California Lawmakers Consider Making Housing a 'Right'

California’s housing crisis has driven state lawmakers to think big: How can they guarantee housing as a right? Two different approaches to that problem have made their way to the the state capitol and now the coronavirus pandemic is shaping the debate.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Imperial County Is Turning Away COVID-19 Patients

Two Hospitals in Imperial County are turning away coronavirus patients because they say they can't handle any more. The hospitals attribute the recent spike to American citizens living in Mexico who've tested positive for COVID-19 there and are crossing the border to seek treatment.