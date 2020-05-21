Some California Parks Open Again – Here's What Visitors Need to Know (MAP)

Two national parks in California — Joshua Tree National Park and Redwood National Park — have announced partial reopening with some restrictions. Officials at Yosemite National Park have drawn up a plan to reopen as early as June. And parks across the state are allowing for some vehicle access to parking lots which have been closed for weeks. But with more options opening up, guidance for how to keep yourself and others safe in the great outdoors can be confusing.

In part that's because counties across California are in different stages of Gov. Gavin Newsom's shelter-in-place order, with varying public health guidelines applying.

Gloria Sandoval with California State Parks understands how confusing that can be, and said the best thing visitors can do before Memorial Day – and throughout the summer months – is to check online before heading out.

"By doing that, they will find out what regulations are in place, restrictions, whether the park is even open, if there's any parking," Sandoval said. "That will ensure that they're prepared to responsibly recreate in the outdoors."

Planning ahead is even more important with many local businesses still closed, or doing pick-up only with limited hours. In some places that means if you forget an essential item — like sunscreen or water — you might be out of luck. Visitor centers will also be closed, so Lauretig said you should come prepared with a map of the park.

And you should also make sure to have a backup plan.

"Before you even get into the park, think about some other hikes or other places you want to go visit," Lauretig said. "Maybe Joshua Tree National Park is way too busy to go visit on Memorial Day weekend, there's a there's plenty of places to explore."

Planning a trip to a state park? Find its status in the map below:





Before you get ready to head out, here are some recommendations:

Check out the park before you go

Some parks only have 50% parking lot capacity, some are only open for day use and others are closed entirely. Before you leave, call the park or check online to make sure you know the restrictions before you head out.

Plan ahead

Remember: most bathroom facilities at parks are not open, or will not have essential hygiene materials like soap or hand sanitizer. And with many businesses closed, or operating with limited hours, make sure to pack what you need.

Here's a short list to get you started:

Water

Sunscreen

Hand sanitizer

Map of the park

Make a back-up plan

Let's say you get to a state park and the parking lot is absolutely packed. Or you can see from the sidewalk that there are definitely too many people at this trailhead to allow for safe social distancing.

What's your next-best option? Make a mental (or physical) list of places you could go instead and make a backup plan for that.

Keep an eye out for wild animals

With reports across the state of increased coyote sightings and rattlesnakes sunning their bellies in the middle of park paths, Sandoval said visitors should be cautious, since some wild animals have become accustomed to a human-free environment.

"Don't put your hands and your feet where your eyes have not seen," Lauretig said.

Folks driving to Joshua Tree, and other desert parks, should also be cautious of tortoises along the roadway, said Lauretig. "The tortoises are foraging on all this green food and flowers and things," he said. "So folks need to slow down and really be careful about when they pull off the road, or if they see something round down the road in front of them."

Follow park rules

True before the pandemic, and still true now: it's a good idea to follow the rules at a public park.

Sandoval said because there's less park staff in the area, due to COVID-19, visitors should take extra care to leave no trace.

Keep it moving

While park facilities are opening up for hiking and walking, visitors are being asked — for the most part — not to stick around in one area for too long.

"At the majority of the beaches, we're asking people not to bring coolers, chairs, not to linger. Only active recreation is allowed," Sandoval said.

A good rule of thumb? Don't bring anything you don't want to carry around all day.

Stay safe!

While it can be easy to forget the state of the world while standing under towering redwoods or staring at the vastness of the ocean, remember: the standard coronavirus health guidelines still apply.

Make sure to maintain at least six feet of distance from others, carry a mask with you and don't gather with people you don't live with.