Joshua Tree National Park Reopening With Limitations

Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park announced this week that it is using a phased approach.

Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are now open.

Visitor centers and group campsites remain closed, and all campsite reservations made through the recreation.gov site are canceled.

The park says all campsites are first-come, first-served until Sept. 4, and campers must pay as normal at each campground.

All programs remain canceled, along with all permits for special use activities through May 31.

