Yosemite Could Be Open by June

Officials at Yosemite National Park have drawn up a plan to reopen as early as June. The park closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An exact opening date hasn't been set yet, and the Trump administration must still approve the plan. But parks officials are hoping sometime in the next few weeks to reopen at least some campgrounds, restaurants and hotels in Yosemite Valley.

When it does reopen, there will be big changes. Trails would be one way, facilities would be cleaned more often and visitors would be encouraged — but not mandated — to use masks. And most important, all day-use visitors to the park would be required to go online first and make a reservation. That way the park will be able to keep crowds at about half their normal size in the summer as a way of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

