KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How to Apply for California's Disaster Relief Assistance Fund for Undocumented Immigrants
Coronavirus

How to Apply for California's Disaster Relief Assistance Fund for Undocumented Immigrants

Adriana MorgaFarida Jhabvala Romero
The California Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants (DRAI) opens today, May 18.(Beth LaBerge / KQED) ((Beth LaBerge / KQED))

Leer en español.

The California Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants (DRAI), which aims to provide financial assistance for undocumented people across the state, is accepting applications starting Monday.

The fund is available for undocumented immigrants that are not eligible to receive federal assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the CARES Act or social security benefits. Undocumented people that qualify have to demonstrate that they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, are above the age of 18 and do not receive any other federal relief related to the coronavirus. Eligible people will receive a one-time direct payment of $500, with a maximum limit of $1,000 per household.

According to the California Department of Social Services (CDSS), the information provided for applying will only be used to confirm eligibility and will not be shared with any other government organization. The only information shared with the CDSS will be the demographics of the population that applied to the relief fund.

Starting Monday, people who are eligible for this assistance can apply by calling the nonprofit organization assigned to their county or region. You can find the list of organizations by county here.

Sponsored

Applications will only be accepted by phone. For the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, residents should call the Catholic Charities of California at 1-866-490-3899. Applicants in Napa, Solano or Sonoma counties can contact the California Human Development Corporation at (707) 228-1338. 

Given the high demand of this assistance, some Bay Area residents have reported experiencing difficulties reaching the Catholic Charities of California on Monday. According to the organization, they are working to resolve technical difficulties with their phone line.

The California Department of Social Services's website was also experiencing technical difficulties Monday.

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $75 million state fund for this project.  This makes California the first state in the country to directly give aid to undocumented people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is California's guide for undocumented people during the COVID-19 pandemic.