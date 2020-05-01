KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
'It's Not Enough': What Help Is There For California’s Undocumented Immigrants?
The Bay

'It's Not Enough': What Help Is There For California’s Undocumented Immigrants?

Devin KatayamaOlivia Allen-PriceFarida Jhabvala RomeroEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
“As an undocumented immigrant who was raised in California and call the Bay Area my home, thank you” wrote undocumented journalist and activist Jose Antonio Vargas on Twitter responding to Newsom’s announcement of a relief fund for undocumented immigrants. “Thank you for remembering that undocumented Californians are an inextricable part of our state.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An estimated 2 million Californians are undocumented. And whether they're essential workers or have recently lost employment, none of them are eligible for federal aid right now, including the stimulus check that was part of the CARES Act.

State and local authorities — and everyday people — are trying to help fill the gap, but it's nowhere near enough. So how are undocumented people being supported right now?

This episode is a collaboration with KQED’s Bay Curious podcast.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

Tap here to ask your COVID-19 questions in English, or in Spanish.

Sponsored

Haga clic aquí para obtener información importante de KQED e historias en Español.