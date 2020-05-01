'It's Not Enough': What Help Is There For California’s Undocumented Immigrants?

An estimated 2 million Californians are undocumented. And whether they're essential workers or have recently lost employment, none of them are eligible for federal aid right now, including the stimulus check that was part of the CARES Act.

State and local authorities — and everyday people — are trying to help fill the gap, but it's nowhere near enough. So how are undocumented people being supported right now?

This episode is a collaboration with KQED’s Bay Curious podcast.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

Tap here to ask your COVID-19 questions in English, or in Spanish.