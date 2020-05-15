KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
People In Senior Care Homes Are Still Vulnerable Right Now
The Bay

People In Senior Care Homes Are Still Vulnerable Right Now

Devin KatayamaMolly PetersonEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Even among nursing homes crowned with the maximum government rating of five stars for overall quality, nearly half have been cited for an infection-control lapse. (Getty Images)

More than half of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in California come from senior care homes. And for family members and workers at these facilities, the situation hasn't gotten any less stressful.

Guests: Jonathan Hirsch, CEO of Neon Hum Media, and Molly Peterson, KQED science reporter

This is an update to our episode on April 10, 2020, which includes a longer introduction to Jonathan's dad, Thomas.

Do you know someone in a nursing home or assisted facility and want to share your story? Click here.

And thanks to all of you who came to our (virtual) live taping Wednesday night! There's a recording on Facebook Live if you missed it.

Sponsored