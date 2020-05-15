People In Senior Care Homes Are Still Vulnerable Right Now

More than half of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in California come from senior care homes. And for family members and workers at these facilities, the situation hasn't gotten any less stressful.

Guests: Jonathan Hirsch, CEO of Neon Hum Media, and Molly Peterson, KQED science reporter

This is an update to our episode on April 10, 2020, which includes a longer introduction to Jonathan's dad, Thomas.

Do you know someone in a nursing home or assisted facility and want to share your story? Click here.

And thanks to all of you who came to our (virtual) live taping Wednesday night! There's a recording on Facebook Live if you missed it.