There was a surge of coronavirus outbreaks in home care facilities across the Bay Area this week. Protecting people in these care homes who are vulnerable to COVID-19 has proven difficult. It's also been emotionally stressful for so family members worrying from afar.

Guests: Jonathan Hirsch, CEO of Neon Hum and Molly Peterson, reporter for KQED Science

Help inform Molly's reporting by sharing your home care or nursing home story with her.