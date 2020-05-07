Silicon Valley Is Still Hiring, At Least For Now

Details Emerge on California's Contract to Buy Masks from Chinese Company

State officials are releasing details of a huge and secretive contract for California to purchase protective gear from China. This follows reporting from the L.A. Times. The document trail reveals the Newsom administration scrambling to acquire hospital masks in the absence of federal leadership.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

New Website Features Map of Coronavirus Testing Sites

Many people want to get tested to see if they’re infected with coronavirus. But where? Governor Newson has announced a new interactive map Californians can use to find COVID-19 testing locations nearby.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

First ICE Detainee Dies of COVID-19 at Otay Mesa

A sixth prisoner at the Terminal Island federal detention center in San Pedro has died from COVID-19. And more than half of the facility’s thousand inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as fourteen staffers. This makes Terminal Island, which is in between the Ports of L.A and Long Beach, one of the most significant concentrations of coronavirus cases in the state. Meanwhile, a detainee in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody has died of COVID-19. He was being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego County. This marks the first coronavirus death in ICE custody nationwide.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

Silicon Valley Is Still Hiring, For Now...

A lot of California industries are laying off employees. But companies in Silicon Valley are actually hiring people—a lot of people. It’s a good time to be in the market for a mid-level white collar job in web development and tech support.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, Silicon Valley Desk Editor, KQED