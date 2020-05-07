Man Dies of COVID-19 in San Diego ICE Detention Center, Lawyers Say

A 57-year-old man held at an immigration detention facility in San Diego has died of COVID-19, immigrant advocates reported Wednesday. It is the first known coronavirus death among the roughly 30,000 people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE officials would not confirm the death, saying the agency’s policy is to announce detainee deaths within 48 hours.

The man, identified as Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia by The San Diego Union-Tribune, was originally from El Salvador and had been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center for about four months. He had spent his last days in a hospital, where he died, according to Dulce Garcia, director of the advocacy group Border Angels.

“ICE set up a death trap and it was just a matter of time,” said Garcia, an attorney who represents immigrants detained at Otay Mesa. “We’ve known for weeks that they don’t have enough testing for everyone in there, and when you do test positive they put you into these cohorts with 100 other people. They should be releasing everyone.”

Another San Diego immigration lawyer said a distraught client of his at Otay Mesa called him to say that guards had come to her pod Wednesday morning and told detainees that a man housed in another pod had died of COVID-19.