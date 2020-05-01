As Economy Stalls, Renters Organize for Relief

As Economy Stalls, California Renters Organize for Relief

It’s the first of the month. Which means rent is due. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gutting parts of the economy, a lot of California renters can’t pay it. KQED’s Molly Solomon reports advocates have organized a “rent strike” in hopes of winning support for rent relief on a massive scale.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Unpopulated Modoc County Reopens for Business

Today, one of the state’s least populated counties, in the far northeast corner of the state, starts a “staged reopening” of its non-essential businesses.

Isolated Together: CapRadio Documents Sheltering-in-Place

Sheltering-in-place has been... real. Our partners at CapRadio are documenting it with help from listeners, in a new project they’ve launched called Isolated Together.

Guest: Scott Rodd, Reporter, CapRadio