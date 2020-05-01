KQED is a proud member of
As Economy Stalls, Renters Organize for Relief
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
Terra Thomas hangs a 'Rent Strike' banner at her apartment building in Oakland on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Thomas is withheld her rent in April because she doesn't think it's fair to have to decide between rent and food. She said, "That’s a choice that a lot of people are having to make this month.” Organizers are hoping more tenants will join the strike in May. (Photo by Beth LaBerge/KQED).

As Economy Stalls, California Renters Organize for Relief

It’s the first of the month. Which means rent is due. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gutting parts of the economy, a lot of California renters can’t pay it. KQED’s Molly Solomon reports advocates have organized a “rent strike” in hopes of winning support for rent relief on a massive scale.
Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED 

Unpopulated Modoc County Reopens for Business

Today, one of the state’s least populated counties, in the far northeast corner of the state, starts a “staged reopening” of its non-essential businesses.

Isolated Together: CapRadio Documents Sheltering-in-Place

Sheltering-in-place has been... real. Our partners at CapRadio are documenting it with help from listeners, in a new project they’ve launched called Isolated Together.
Guest: Scott Rodd, Reporter, CapRadio

