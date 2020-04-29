'It's Pretty Clear Who's Responsible:' Activist Shot in Philippines Recovering in San Francisco

Brandon Lee is paralyzed from the chest down and recovering at his family's home in San Francisco’s Sunset District. Lee had been working as an environmental activist in the Philippines when he became what's believed to be the first U.S. citizen targeted in an extrajudicial assassination attempt under Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Local San Francisco officials helped get Brandon back to the Bay Area for medical care. Now, Lee is looking for affordable and disability-accessible housing in a city that has gotten more expensive since he left for the Philippines in 2010.

Guests: Brandon Lee, activist and Faye Lacanilao, activist and Brandon’s friend