KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
'It's Pretty Clear Who's Responsible:' Activist Shot in Philippines Recovering in San Francisco
The Bay

'It's Pretty Clear Who's Responsible:' Activist Shot in Philippines Recovering in San Francisco

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloErika Aguilar
San Francisco activist, Brandon Lee, was shot in the Philippines and remains paralyzed from the chest down and in search of affordable housing in his hometown after a suspected extrajudicial assassination attempt by the Philippine government for his activism last year.  (Courtesy of Brandon Lee)

Brandon Lee is paralyzed from the chest down and recovering at his family's home in San Francisco’s Sunset District. Lee had been working as an environmental activist in the Philippines when he became what's believed to be the first U.S. citizen targeted in an extrajudicial assassination attempt under Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Local San Francisco officials helped get Brandon back to the Bay Area for medical care. Now, Lee is looking for affordable and disability-accessible housing in a city that has gotten more expensive since he left for the Philippines in 2010.

Guests: Brandon Lee, activist and Faye Lacanilao, activist and Brandon’s friend

Sponsored