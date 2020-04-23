SF Activist Shot in the Philippines Recovering in Hometown — But Can't Find Affordable Housing

A San Francisco activist shot in the Philippines remains paralyzed from the chest down and in search of affordable housing in his hometown after a suspected extrajudicial assassination attempt by the Philippine government for his activism last year.

Brandon Lee, an environmental activist from the Sunset District, was airlifted home to San Francisco from the Philippines in October after pleas for his security. Now, Lee is looking for affordable and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant housing in a city that has gotten more expensive since he left for the Philippines in 2010.

“After four months in four different hospitals in Baguio, Manila, San Francisco and Santa Clara, Brandon came home to the Sunset District and is living with his family,” said San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar. “While very strong in spirit, Brandon is paralyzed from the chest down and is in need of 24-hour care.”

On Aug. 6, 2019, Lee was shot outside his home in the Philippines by unknown assailants. Lee and his colleagues repeatedly warned of intimidation by the government and armed forces of the Philippines for their activism around the defense of land and natural resources in indigenous communities in the Ifugao province in northern Philippines.