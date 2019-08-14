Bay Area Filipinos Stand Up For Activist Shot in the Philippines

A San Francisco native was shot in the Philippines earlier this month in what friends and family believe was an attempted extrajudicial assassination by the Philippine government. Brandon Lee became an activist through San Francisco State University's League of Filipino Students. Lee moved to the Philippines in 2010 to work as a paralegal and human rights advocate for indigenous communities in the Ifugao province in northern Philippines.

San Francisco has been the epicenter of activism for decades, and Filipinos are significant part of that history. Activist friends of Lee's are now asking for a moratorium on U.S. aid to the Philippines National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Guest: Faye Lacanilao, a San Francisco activist and friend of Brandon Lee's