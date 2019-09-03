Officials Push for Safe Return of San Francisco Activist Shot in Philippines

Brandon Lee, a human rights activist and San Francisco native, is in critical condition after he was shot last month outside his home in the Philippines. Watchdog groups say the Philippine government carried out the attack as retribution for Lee's environmental and indigenous rights advocacy within the country. On Tuesday, following a week-long investigation in the Philippines, San Francisco Supervisors Matt Haney and Gordon Mar introduced a resolution calling for Lee's evacuation and urging Congress to investigate. We'll talk about the latest developments.