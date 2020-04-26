KQED is a proud member of
The Week in Photos: From Hand Sanitizer and COVID-19 Testing to 'Slow Streets'
The Week in Photos: From Hand Sanitizer and COVID-19 Testing to 'Slow Streets'

Beth LaBerge
Actor and activist Jamal Trulove and UCSF PhD student Elina Kostyanovskaya give out hand sanitizer and face masks on Fillmore Street on April 17, 2020. Elina works with The Science Policy Group at UCSF to manufacture and distribute the sanitizer to incarcerated people, as well as those in transitional housing, public housing, shelters, and underserved communities.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Hand Sanitizer for the People: The Allyship of an Actor and PhD Student
(April 19)

Jamal Trulove (left) poses with Frank Lucas on Fillmore Street after Lucas received free hand sanitizer and a mask from Trulove on April 17, 2020. The sanitizer is manufactured by The UCSF Science Policy Group. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Jamal Trulove calls out to people passing by on Fillmore Street to let them know that they are giving away free hand sanitizer and a face mask. The sanitizer is manufactured by The UCSF Science Policy Group and distributed to underserved communities. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“People are worried about food, people are worried about rent ... And a lot of these families, they're living five to six people in a two bedroom, it's tough,” Jamal Trulove said. “If there's not attention being shown in our communities,” in regards to prevention and testing, “we won’t find out the cases, we’ll only find out about the deaths."

UCSF PhD student Elina Kostyanovskaya speaks with a women about hand sanitizer during an outreach event on Fillmore Street. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“This is one thing I know how to do. I can make hand sanitizer, I can make it in a lab,” Elina Kostyanovskaya said. After some initial funding from the DSA and the California Wellness Foundation, lab space from a fellow UCSF student and a materials order — they began.

SF Supervisor Wants All City's Homeless Tested for COVID-19 After Shelter Outbreak
(April 21)

Currently unhoused, Sue Ranek sits outside of the MSC Homeless Shelter in San Francisco on April 21, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes SoMa and the Tenderloin, introduced a resolution Monday urging the city’s public health department to provide free, universal testing at city shelters and single room occupancy hotels.

“Thousands of workers every day continue to go into work and serve some of the most vulnerable people in San Francisco,” Haney said in a virtual press conference. “And thousands of San Franciscans continue to live in crowded shelters and congregate living sites like SROs. All of them lack something that should be easily available, which is testing.”

Car-Free 'Slow Streets' Coming to San Francisco This Week
(April 22)

San Francisco on April 17, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The "Slow Streets" program will be rolled out incrementally, with up to three, roughly eight-block corridors per week closed off to through traffic, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Tuesday. In all, the agency identified 12 different corridors throughout the city — from Bayview-Hunters Point to the Sunset District — to make largely traffic-free.

Latinos Around the Bay Area Are Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19
(April 23)

Aliza Zenilman (left) and Alfonso Buenas, volunteers with United In Health, speak with Mission resident Shanah Ucan about getting tested for COVID-19 during a community testing study taking place April 25 - 28 supported by UCSF Labs. Through a partnership between UCSF infectious disease researchers, the Latino Task Force for COVID-19 and the SF Department of Health the testing will take place for as many residents as possible within the testing area. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Local data from public health departments reveal that Latinos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the Bay Area, mirroring initial nationwide findings that the virus is hitting different racial groups unequally.

For instance, in San Francisco, Latinos account for 15% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but comprise 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data accessed from the health department on April 22.

Pedestrians walk in San Francisco's Mission District on April 23, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

How to File for Unemployment in California During the Coronavirus Pandemic
(Translated April 22, Leer en español)

A woman looks at the Employment Development Department (EDD) website, where California residents can file for unemployment. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)