Car-Free 'Slow Streets' Coming to San Francisco This Week

San Francisco will begin restricting cars on certain stretches of blacktop throughout the city this week to reduce traffic and give pedestrians, runners and bikers space to steer clear of each other amid ongoing shelter-in-place orders.

The "Slow Streets" program will be rolled out incrementally, with up to three, roughly eight-block corridors per week closed off to through traffic, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Tuesday. In all, the agency identified 12 different corridors throughout the city — from Bayview-Hunters Point to the Sunset District — to make largely traffic-free.

"We identified some low-volume, residential streets that we could quickly transform to make sure that people can walk or jog safely while also maintaining social distance," SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin said.

The corridors are mostly on bike routes and exclude major emergency traffic corridors and operating Muni lines, the agency said. Local residents and businesses will retain access to driveways and delivery services.

The road closures begin later this week, with short stretches of 41st Avenue, in the Sunset, and Page Street, in the Haight-Ashbury District, blocked off.