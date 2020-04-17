What the Pandemic Means for Firefighters This Season

Newsom: Food Workers To Get Paid Sick Leave

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that food workers in California will get two weeks of paid sick leave to help them deal with the outbreak of COVID 19.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Safeway Reports COVID-19 Outbreak at Warehouse

In San Joaquin County, a worker at a grocery distribution center belonging to Safeway has died of COVID-19. The grocery chain also confirms that several other workers at that same warehouse have also tested positive.

Reporter: Haley Gray

There’s new research that shows climate change is pushing California and much of the American West into a drought like we haven’t experienced in centuries.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED Science

Chief Worries About Pandemic's Effect on Firefighting Efforts

After the record blazes Californians have lived through these last few years, firefighters now have to factor in the COVID-19 outbreak as they plan for the coming fire season.

Guest: Fire Chief Dave Winnacker, Moraga-Orinda Fire District

How Much Data Privacy Will You Sacrifice to Beat the Coronavirus?

How do we all feel about saying goodbye to our data privacy during the covid-19 pandemic? We give away a lot of data already to all sorts of companies, but not typically sensitive health information to those tracking infections. That looks like it’s about to change.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley Editor

This week, our sister show, The California Report Magazine, takes an up-close look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has touched the lives of front-line workers and their children. The kids of those workers have to worry about the risks their parents face. That’s on top of the constraints of just living during the outbreak.

Guest: Sasha Khokha, The California Report Magazine host