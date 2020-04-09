Another Whole Foods Employee in SF Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A worker at a Whole Foods Market location on Market Street in San Francisco has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed to KQED on Thursday.
The diagnosis marks at least the second confirmed case of a Whole Foods employee in San Francisco coming down with the virus. A worker at the grocery chain's Stanyan Street location previously tested positive in March. Both stores remain open.
In an emailed statement, the Whole Foods spokesperson said the infected worker at the Market Street location is in quarantine and that the company is following guidance from the CDC, local health and food safety officials.
The Market Street store performed an additional deep cleaning and disinfection on top of enhanced sanitation measures implemented at all stores during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the spokesperson. It's the same protocol taken after the Stanyan Street location worker tested positive.