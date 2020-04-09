Another Whole Foods Employee in SF Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Resources for Workers and Shoppers

How to File for Unemployment

If you are a worker who is sick with what appears to be COVID-19, or you are caring for someone who is sick from coronavirus, you may be eligible for paid time off, disability insurance or family and medical leave if the business you work for has less than 500 and more than 50 employees. You can apply here at the Employment Development Department website, although they admit that they are still waiting for more details from the federal government.

Specific policies instituted as a result of the coronavirus can be seen here (also available in Spanish). The department is providing workers and caregivers various options to collect payment. Learn more here.

You should also seek legal counsel for advice on how to communicate with your employer about coronavirus. Here is a list of pro bono employment lawyers in California.

How Long Should You Isolate Yourself if You Test Positive for COVID- 19?

Guidelines for how long to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 are changing rapidly, so it's important to seek out the most up-to-date information, according to Dr. Sajan Patel of UCSF. When you do, he says, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Here are two routes to take when wondering when to end home isolation.

How to Buy Groceries Safely and Efficiently

During the statewide shelter-in-place order, grocery stores are among the few places shoppers can go to stock their pantries. But empty shelves, large gatherings of people and reports of sick employees are a major issue of concern for shoppers and health officials alike. Here are some precautions you can take.