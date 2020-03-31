So You Tested Positive for COVID-19. How Long Should You Isolate Yourself?

Even before Candace Palmerlee tested positive for the coronavirus, she began isolating herself at home, not wanting to pass the infection on to others.

When her positive test result was confirmed on March 16, she says she and her family were given three different timelines for how long they would need to stat within the confines of their Walnut Creek home. One nurse instructed Palmerlee to wait two weeks from the date of her first symptom, another advised her to wait two weeks from the date her test was taken, and county literature said a minimum of seven days was required, plus an additional three after all symptoms subsided.

"If you look at all three of those different lines of advice, you come up with very different dates for when I’m released," says Palmerlee.

She decided to go with the most conservative instructions.

When her isolation is over, she plans to honor the shelter-at-home directives, but she wonders about when those lift, and if it will be okay to return to work as an orthopedic manual therapist, where she has human-to-human contact. "I work with a large geriatric population in my private practice and I cannot be shedding virus when I go back to work," she said. "We need to be really clear that I am no longer contagious. So how do I how do I find that out?"