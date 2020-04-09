How To Safely Grocery Shop During Coronavirus Shelter In Place

KQED audience members have sent in over 1,800 questions about the coronavirus and how to shelter in place. Our colleagues in the newsroom are answering as many as they can in this coronavirus FAQ, and the KQED Science team is keeping a running live blog of all the latest news.

While we all shelter in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many of us aren’t getting out much. When we do, it’s probably to go grocery shopping. For some, a trip to the store may feel like a thrilling adventure, a chance to finally leave the house. But, going to a crowded public place carries risks. KQED has gotten a lot of questions about how to safely go grocery shopping and bring that food into an already carefully sanitized home.

Keep in mind, public health officials have found no documented cases of COVID-19 transmission from food or food packaging. The exposure risks from grocery shopping are largely from getting too close to other shoppers or touching surfaces -- like door handles or shopping carts -- that many other people touch.

While lines outside grocery stores are a drag, they also indicate that management is taking the risk seriously and is managing capacity to ensure it doesn't get too crowded. That's a good thing and will make you safer when you shop. If a store isn't staggering entrances, it may not be the best choice for your shopping expedition.

Here's the latest guidance:

Follow social distancing rules. Keep six feet between yourself and other shoppers at all times. Wear a mask or face covering when in public (this is a recent recommendation from the CDC as of April 3). A bandana, scarf, or homemade mask is enough. Use sterile wipes to sanitize the handle of the shopping cart, and generally be careful not to touch your face while shopping. Wash your hands before and after shopping, as well as before and after cooking.

Some people are concerned about the virus persisting on the surfaces of food brought home from the grocery store. That is possible, but unlikely. Check out this video for some tips on how to sanitize food brought into the home if you’d like to be extra safe.