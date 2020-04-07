New Rules for Courts in Coronavirus Times

The California Judicial Council, which makes the rules for the state’s courts, has enacted a series of sweeping emergency rule changes to slow the spread of COVID-19 in jails and courtrooms, and ease the pressure on families who have to pay rent and mortgages.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Speaker Pelosi on the Next Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress has passed three enormous pieces of legislation to bring relief to Americans who are suffering during the pandemic. But many in and outside of Congress want to do even more, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. KQED politics editor Scott Shafter interviewed Pelosi.

Guest: House Speaker and San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi

Dogs Also Feel Cooped Up Under Stay-At-Home Orders

Lots of Californians are feeling cooped up and stressed out due to physical distancing and being stuck at home. But there might be other members of the household whose mental state could be changing: our dogs. Some dogs are acting strangely during the stay-at-home order.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio