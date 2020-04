Most KQED employees have left our headquarters at 50 Beale Street in downtown San Francisco to figure out how to bring you the news from our homes. But some people who are crucial to keeping us on the air still go to the studios every day.

Radio and media are considered essential businesses under shelter in place orders. Here's how we're (still) bringing you the news.

Guests: Voices from the KQED Newsroom

Brian Watt, KQED Morning Edition Host

Vinnee Tong, Managing Editor of News