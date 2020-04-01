The Confusing 'Patchwork' Of Renter Protections

It's April 1, and rent is due for many people who have lost their jobs and incomes because of COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an order to delay eviction enforcement for two months, and several cities have implemented stronger rules to help ease the burden on some renters temporarily.

But are they enough? And what happens after those emergency measures end?

A guide to Bay Area eviction moratoriums during the coronavirus crisis.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing affordability reporter