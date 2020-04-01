KQED is a proud member of
The Confusing 'Patchwork' Of Renter Protections
16 min
Devin KatayamaMolly SolomonEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Gov. Gavin Newsom's moratorium on evictions came after advocacy organizations and some state lawmakers made repeated calls to the governor to provide protection to renters while residents are being told to shelter in place. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's April 1, and rent is due for many people who have lost their jobs and incomes because of COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an order to delay eviction enforcement for two months, and several cities have implemented stronger rules to help ease the burden on some renters temporarily.

But are they enough? And what happens after those emergency measures end?

A guide to Bay Area eviction moratoriums during the coronavirus crisis.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing affordability reporter

