A Guide to Bay Area Eviction Moratoriums During the Coronavirus Crisis

Evictions already filed in San Francisco and Alameda County will also be on hold, for now. Both county’s superior courts and sheriff's offices say ongoing evictions won’t be enforced during the shelter-in-place order.

Because local governments have the authority to introduce their own moratorium on evictions, the rules vary depending on where you live. Please visit the website for the city or county that you live in for more information.

Do I have to pay rent on April 1?

Yes, rent is still due, if you can afford to pay it. City and county officials are urging those who are still healthy and employed to continue their monthly rent payments.

The moratoriums only prevent landlords from evicting their tenants while the public health crisis continues. The temporary evictions bans do not mean rent payments have been waived, and once the public health crisis is over, renters will be expected to pay back rent.

If you cannot make rent on April 1 due to coronavirus-related circumstances, like a reduction in hours or loss of employment, tenant rights advocates say it’s best to alert your landlord early in writing and request postponement.

How do I prove I lost income during COVID-19?

Most of the moratoriums passed in the Bay Area only apply to tenants who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which means it’s up to the renter to demonstrate proof of lost income. That could be a recent pay stub that shows a loss of hours. It could also be a letter or text from your employer, showing the business has closed or an application for unemployment.

For gig workers, they might show a loss in Lyft rides or Postmates deliveries. With many districts closing schools, according to some of the ordinances, tenants could prove their inability to pay rent because they had to stay home from work to care for their children or increased expenses for child care.

Some cities, like San Francisco, require tenants to submit documentation within one week of informing their landlord they won’t be making April rent.

What do I do if I receive an eviction notice during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Tenants needing help with fighting an eviction should immediately contact a local legal aid office. Most of the COVID-19 tenant protections vary in strength and depend on where you live. For example, in Santa Clara County and San Francisco, the moratorium only protects tenants facing nonpayment and no-fault evictions because of the coronavirus crisis. Landlords can still file an eviction against you, also known as an unlawful detainer, for other reasons like causing a nuisance or damaging property or if it’s a matter involving violence.

If you do receive an eviction of any kind, tenant advocacy agencies say they are still open and operating in the Bay Area, although most have transitioned their clinics to remote work. They can still be reached by email, phone or on social media.

What tenant resources are there, and where can I go to get help with an eviction?

San Francisco:

Eviction Defense Collaborative, (415) 947-0797

Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, (415) 703-8644

San Francisco Tenants Union, (415) 282-6622

Chinatown Community Development Center, (415) 984-2728

Alameda County:

East Bay Community Law Center: (510) 548-4040, ext. 629

Eviction Defense Center: (510) 452 4541

Centro Legal de la Raza: (510) 437-1554

Bay Area Legal Aid: (888) 382-3405

Santa Clara:

Law Foundation of Silicon Valley (408) 280-2424

Sacred Heart Community Services, (408) 278-2166

San Mateo:

Legal Aid of San Mateo, (650) 558-0915

For more tenant assistance, the statewide advocacy nonprofit Tenants Together has a list of other available resources.