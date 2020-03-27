KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
A Guide to Bay Area Eviction Moratoriums During the Coronavirus Crisis
The California Report

A Guide to Bay Area Eviction Moratoriums During the Coronavirus Crisis

Molly Solomon
Several San Francisco city supervisors proposed a package of measures Tuesday, including banning evictions during the current public health crisis and creating an emergency fund for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Job losses are mounting across the Bay Area as the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused businesses to shutter and residents to shelter in their homes.

That financial shock will be especially felt by renters who have lost jobs and hours at work. And with April 1 looming, many are worried they won’t be able to make rent.

“It’s really hurting my pockets,” said Jarvis Neely, a manager at a clothing store on Haight Street. He hasn’t worked since the shop closed temporarily on March 12.

Over 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks, said Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday during a press update on the pandemic.

Sponsored

Neely, 27, pays $1,300 a month to rent a room in an apartment in San Francisco’s Richmond district. His roommate, a restaurant chef, has also been out of work. Both are unsure if they’ll have enough to make the rent, on top of other bills and essentials they have to buy, like food.

“I’m really at a loss of words,” said Neely. “I’m just hoping people have compassion. And I get to keep a roof over my head.”

On Wednesday, Newsom announced that four of the nation’s five largest banks have agreed to delay mortgage payments and suspend foreclosures for California homeowners for up to 90 days. Other states, including Washington, Maryland and New York, have passed bans on evictions and foreclosures.

Earlier this month, Newsom issued an executive order authorizing cities and counties to pass their own eviction moratoriums. Tenant rights groups say that approach is creating a confusing patchwork of local rules and exceptions for evictions. They are calling on the governor to enact a statewide eviction moratorium instead.

“We need simple, effective solutions that apply to all Californians equally,” reads a letter to the governor signed by over 140 housing advocacy organizations.

Here are some answers to common questions about renters and tenants protections in the Bay Area:

What do the eviction moratoriums do?

A number of cities and counties across the Bay Area, as well as states nationwide, have passed restrictions on evictions. Some go further than others in terms of tenant protections.

In San Francisco, landlords are barred from removing tenants who can’t make rent this month because of reduced income or job loss due to COVID-19. Some examples of that are layoffs due to the shelter-in-place order or from being quarantined, sick or having to pay for medical expenses. The eviction moratorium is in place for 30 days, and renters have an additional month to pay back rent or apply for an extension. Mayor London Breed also has the authority to extend the order, if necessary.

In Santa Clara, the temporary moratorium covers residential and small business tenants within the county limits. The order, which was approved on Tuesday, lasts until May 31 and gives tenants an additional 120 days to pay back rent, if they have lost income related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland City Council is holding a special meeting Friday to consider a proposed emergency ordinance that would ban evictions against tenants for any reason, also known as just-cause evictions, until May 31. An exception is if a tenant poses an imminent threat to the health or safety of others on the property. In addition, the proposed moratorium would ban rent increases, late payment fees and evictions for residential and commercial tenants due to coronavirus-related job loss or income reduction.

More Coverage

Evictions already filed in San Francisco and Alameda County will also be on hold, for now. Both county’s superior courts and sheriff's offices say ongoing evictions won’t be enforced during the shelter-in-place order.

Because local governments have the authority to introduce their own moratorium on evictions, the rules vary depending on where you live. Please visit the website for the city or county that you live in for more information.

Do I have to pay rent on April 1?

Yes, rent is still due, if you can afford to pay it. City and county officials are urging those who are still healthy and employed to continue their monthly rent payments.

The moratoriums only prevent landlords from evicting their tenants while the public health crisis continues. The temporary evictions bans do not mean rent payments have been waived, and once the public health crisis is over, renters will be expected to pay back rent.

If you cannot make rent on April 1 due to coronavirus-related circumstances, like a reduction in hours or loss of employment, tenant rights advocates say it’s best to alert your landlord early in writing and request postponement.

How do I prove I lost income during COVID-19?

Most of the moratoriums passed in the Bay Area only apply to tenants who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which means it’s up to the renter to demonstrate proof of lost income. That could be a recent pay stub that shows a loss of hours. It could also be a letter or text from your employer, showing the business has closed or an application for unemployment.

For gig workers, they might show a loss in Lyft rides or Postmates deliveries. With many districts closing schools, according to some of the ordinances, tenants could prove their inability to pay rent because they had to stay home from work to care for their children or increased expenses for child care.

Some cities, like San Francisco, require tenants to submit documentation within one week of informing their landlord they won’t be making April rent.

What do I do if I receive an eviction notice during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Tenants needing help with fighting an eviction should immediately contact a local legal aid office. Most of the COVID-19 tenant protections vary in strength and depend on where you live. For example, in Santa Clara County and San Francisco, the moratorium only protects tenants facing nonpayment and no-fault evictions because of the coronavirus crisis. Landlords can still file an eviction against you, also known as an unlawful detainer, for other reasons like causing a nuisance or damaging property or if it’s a matter involving violence.

If you do receive an eviction of any kind, tenant advocacy agencies say they are still open and operating in the Bay Area, although most have transitioned their clinics to remote work. They can still be reached by email, phone or on social media.

What tenant resources are there, and where can I go to get help with an eviction?

San Francisco:

  • Eviction Defense Collaborative, (415) 947-0797
  • Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, (415) 703-8644
  • San Francisco Tenants Union, (415) 282-6622
  • Chinatown Community Development Center, (415) 984-2728

Alameda County:

  • East Bay Community Law Center: (510) 548-4040, ext. 629
  • Eviction Defense Center: (510) 452 4541
  • Centro Legal de la Raza: (510) 437-1554
  • Bay Area Legal Aid: (888) 382-3405

Santa Clara:

  • Law Foundation of Silicon Valley (408) 280-2424
  • Sacred Heart Community Services, (408) 278-2166

San Mateo:

  • Legal Aid of San Mateo, (650) 558-0915

For more tenant assistance, the statewide advocacy nonprofit Tenants Together has a list of other available resources.