Small Businesses Struggle to Survive During the Coronavirus Crisis

“I don't know of a single business that is not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or the shelter-in-place orders,” said Matthew Mahood, president and CEO of The Silicon Valley Organization, a chamber of commerce with 1,200 business members.

Small businesses that don’t have the ability to work remotely, depend on foot traffic, and many lack savings putting them at particular risk of closing for good, said Mahood.

“They've already laid people off. They've already cut hours. Now we're getting to the point where small businesses that don't have more than 20 or 30 days of working capital are going to go out of business,” he said.

Officials in charge of helping workers and business owners in San Jose and San Francisco said they are unable to provide an estimate of the number of companies that have been forced to close or cut hours due to shelter-in-place orders. Oakland officials did not return requests for comment.

97 percent of San Jose’s 45,430 businesses are considered small, while more than half of San Francisco’s 110,000 registered operations are small businesses, according to city economic development agencies.

“San Francisco is working around the clock to support our local businesses and workers as they face increasing economic pressures due to COVID-19," said Joaquín Torres, Director of the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

San Francisco has funded paid sick leave and business grant programs to bring additional resources to neighborhood businesses and employees. Mayor London Breed also announced the “Give2SF COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund” which will support small businesses and employees that are struggling.

In Oakland Fruitvale’s neighborhood, Claudia Ruiz is trying hard not to panic about the long-term survival of her clothing and events planning business, Fryda’s International Design. Her store is considered non-essential by the shelter-in-place orders and must remain shuttered until at least April 7.

Although Ruiz is allowed to continue operating her money transfer side business, she has had to cut hours as most of her clients disappeared, she said. Last Saturday, she didn’t earn a single dollar, she added.

“If this continues a lot longer, it would be a death sentence for small businesses like mine that live day to day, that don’t have a financial cushion to last months,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said she has not applied for unemployment benefits yet and has relied instead on help from her two adult daughters, whose jobs have not yet been affected.

As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California had ballooned to more than 2,100 including 40 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Ruiz and Brennan, the graphics company owner, want elected officials to intervene so that people who have lost significant income don’t have to pay mortgages, rents, utilities and property taxes for now.

The county of Santa Clara and San Francisco have approved temporary moratoriums on evictions for tenants who can’t make rent because of the coronavirus crisis. Oakland’s city council is set to consider a similar measure later this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brennan had not been able to submit her online application for unemployment insurance benefits, she said, because the EDD’s website kept crashing.

“The EDD can confirm that there has been a huge spike in the number of claims coming in from impacted Californians,” said agency spokesman Barry White in an email. “The EDD is applying a variety of strategies to direct as many staff resources as possible to keep up with the increased claim load.”