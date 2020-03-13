How Can We Best Serve You Right Now? A Letter From Your Editors

This week, we’re starting to feel the full weight of the COVID-19 crisis.

As we write, the number of schools closing grows, public places empty and lights dim in our favorite haunts.

At KQED, we’ve covered wildfires, earthquakes, 9/11, political upheaval, immigration and asylum, climate change and so much more – but the story of a global pandemic and its impact on our lives and our local communities call us to a different kind of work.

Our entire newsroom is committed to supporting the region through this crisis.

KQED journalists are prepared to document stories of local, regional and global magnitude as this crisis unfolds. Our teams are uniquely equipped with focused expertise in science, public health, local news and emergency preparedness. And there’s no group of journalists more willing to challenge the status quo, to push different techniques and ways of telling a story, and to provide vital public information.

As a public service community institution, KQED is committed to stepping up to help pull us all together at this moment – and we want to work with you to do this.

So tell us: What do you need from us?

What do you want to see from your local journalism outlet that you feel is missing from coronavirus coverage? How can we best serve you?