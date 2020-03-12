Coronavirus Twitter Roundup: Working From Home Edition

Earlier today, The Washington Post declared that the Bay Area is working remotely more than "anywhere else in the nation" right now, thanks to our "being ahead of the curve on technology."

Oh, and, you know, that whole pesky coronavirus thing.

Whether or not Silicon Valley has really "slowed to a crawl" (as the newspaper says), it is certainly true that, over the last few days, the coronavirus has quickly transformed from that thing we were kinda sorta washing our hands a little bit extra over, to a full-blown work-from-home quarantine necessity.

Well, for all the white collar workers that have that luxury, anyway...