California Mayors Call for More Testing to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus

The mayors of California’s largest cities are nervously watching the spread of the coronavirus, and worrying about what will happen next.

On Monday in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with mayors from around the state. The mayors said they discussed the spread of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.



San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said to effectively contain the virus, thousands of people need to be tested every day.

“That is not happening in California or anywhere in the country right now," he said. "We critically need to scale up the number of tests."

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been sharply criticized for a lack of testing kits around the country.