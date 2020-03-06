People Experiencing Homelessness Are Vulnerable When It Comes to Coronavirus

HUD released an infectious disease toolkit report this month, advising local counties on best practices for preventing and managing the spread of disease within encampments.

“Whether encampments are sanctioned or unsanctioned, developing and enforcing sanitation guidelines is essential to prevent disease spread,” the report says.

But the hand washing strategy, which is a critical part of prevention, is hard to maintain at encampments, said Joshua Bamberger, associate director of the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative.

“What these emergencies highlight is our basic failure of our system to serve the most vulnerable amongst us,” said Bamberger.

Isolating people without a home to quarantine themselves in could present the most challenging task, said Bamberger, who suggested armories as a possible place for patient isolation.

“We need to be preparing now because when it does, it's not going to leave us much time to develop the resources,” said Bamberger. “We have to have the protocols in place, the materials in place and the physical structures in place so that homeless people can be adequately housed during this epidemic, if it comes to pass.”

Although some county public health officials say guidance from the CDC on how to protect homeless populations isn’t coming in fast enough, it hasn’t stopped some from preparing for the worst.

“They are a more vulnerable population and it makes sense to plan for them,” said Peter Beilenson, director of health services for Sacramento County.

Beilenson has instructed shelter and outreach staff to identify clients who are showing significant lung disease symptoms, and bring them to local hospitals to be tested for COVID-19. If they test positive, Bielenson said the county will use local motel rooms for quarantine, though that hasn’t happened yet, he said. Beilenson said his health department has also ordered additional hand sanitizer to be passed out at shelters and encampments.

In San Francisco, which has two reported coronavirus cases, city staff has begun outreach to shelters and navigation center staff to share prevention guidelines on coronavirus. On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Public Health canceled Project Homeless Connect, an event that would provide social and health services to hundreds of homeless residents “out of an abundance of caution” from coronavirus.

In Berkeley, which announced its first case of coronavirus, Mayor Jesse Arreguin called on city staff to install hygiene centers at encampments.

“The people that will be most impacted are the people that just don’t have access to basic sanitation,” Arreguin said.

Oakland set aside $500,000 in June to set up mobile bathrooms for people living outside to use, but those have not yet been deployed.

In a statement Monday, Oakland council president Rebecca Kaplan urged the city and Alameda County to take action amid growing concerns about public health and the risk of spreading an infectious disease, like coronavirus.

“We ask the County, which has authority over public health, to provide expanded hand-washing and sanitation facilities throughout our communities,” wrote Kaplan.