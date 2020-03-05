First Two San Francisco Cases of the Coronavirus Detected

The first two cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced at a press conference Thursday.

The two patients are being treated in isolation at separate hospitals in San Francisco, and the cases appear unrelated.

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Department of Public Health, identified one patient as a man in his 90s with underlying health problems. The patient is in serious condition. The second patient, a woman in her 40s, is listed in fair condition.

Colfax said neither patient had a recent travel history or contact with a person known to be infected with the virus, so they are likely cases of community exposure.

"All appropriate precautions for the patients, visitors and hospital staff are being taken," Colfax said.