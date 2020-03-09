Cruise Ship Hit by Coronavirus Docks in Oakland

Personnel covered head-to-toe in protective gear woke passengers early Monday to check for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Michele Smith, 57, of Paradise, California, said a doctor knocked on her cabin before dawn and asked if she or her husband had a fever or cough. The couple, on their annual vacation, said they are in good health. Like the rest of the 2,400 passengers aboard, have been sequestered in their cabin since Thursday, and hope their time spent in quarantine on the ship will count toward the 14 days they are expected to isolate themselves. But they said officials have not yet provided an answer.

“We’re making every effort to get them off the ship as safely and quickly as possible,” said Dr. John Redd of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who urged passengers to remain in their rooms.

The number of infections in the United States climbed to 600 on Monday, with at least 22 deaths reported. The virus has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, with Italy becoming the latest country to lock down a region in an attempt to prevent its spread. A combination of coronavirus fears and plunging oil prices sent stocks on Wall Street plummeting Monday.

In Florida, which is heading into its busy spring break season, health officials asked all people returning from any foreign travel to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the metropolitan area's airports, tested positive and is isolated in his home. Director Rick Cotton had been at the facilities while travelers were returning from hot spots, Cuomo said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's infectious diseases chief, said Sunday that widespread closure of a city or region is “possible." U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies have done in the Seattle area amid an outbreak at a nursing home there that has killed 17.

The Department of State was working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange their repatriation, including nearly 240 from Canada.

Meanwhile, another cruise ship, the Regal Princess, pulled into a Florida port late Sunday night after being held off the coast for hours while awaiting coronavirus test results for two crew members, who did not have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.