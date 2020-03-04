KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What Happened in California on Super Tuesday
Morning Report

What Happened in California on Super Tuesday

13 min
KQED News Staff
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night event on March 03, 2020 in Essex Junction, Vermont.  ( Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sanders Wins Golden State as Biden Racks Up Wins Elsewhere

KQED's crack politics team stayed up late to watch the results. Here are their Super Tuesday takeaways.
Guests: Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Editor Scott Shafer, KQED

Statewide School Bond Measure Failing

A $15 billion bond measure to pay for repairs and upgrades to California schools. Governor Newsom supported this one.. The campaign emphasized how the money would be used to remove asbestos from schools and eliminate lead in students’ drinking water.
Reporter: Adolfo Guzman Lopez

Sponsored