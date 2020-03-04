What Happened in California on Super Tuesday

KQED's crack politics team stayed up late to watch the results. Here are their Super Tuesday takeaways.

Guests: Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Editor Scott Shafer, KQED

A $15 billion bond measure to pay for repairs and upgrades to California schools. Governor Newsom supported this one.. The campaign emphasized how the money would be used to remove asbestos from schools and eliminate lead in students’ drinking water.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman Lopez