Bernie Sanders Wins Golden State as Biden Racks Up Wins Elsewhere

"Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence that we are gonna win the Democratic nomination, and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country," he said. "We are not only taking on the corporate establishment — we are taking on the political establishment."

With California’s vote-by-mail ballots still permitted to arrive at election centers through Friday, and tens of thousands of provisional ballots cast Tuesday, it could take weeks to sort out exactly how many delegates each candidate will actually pick up in California.

Even with its 415 delegates, the Golden State isn’t the only big prize on Super Tuesday. With 14 states and one territory going to the polls, a total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday night. California’s 415 delegates are the biggest bounty, but Texas has another 228. North Carolina has 110, and there are another 190 between Virginia and Massachusetts.

To win the nomination at the Democratic National Convention this summer, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates on the first ballot. But the way delegates are awarded isn’t directly proportional to the percentage of votes they get in any state: A candidate must hit a 15% vote threshold to even be eligible for delegates.

In California, delegates are split between the state’s 53 congressional districts (271 delegates) and statewide (144 delegates). So to get any congressional district delegates, a candidate will have to post at least 15% support in that district; or, to be eligible for statewide delegates, they will have to receive 15% of the statewide vote total.

This means that delegate totals will take awhile to sort out — and that could blunt California's impact on the larger Democratic primary, by robbing anyone outside the top one or two candidates of momentum before the next primary contests on March 10.

California traditionally has held its primary in June — making the delegate-rich state among the last to weigh in, and diluting its power to help decide the nominee. So in 2017, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill moving up the primary to Super Tuesday — a change supporters hoped would not only make California more relevant in the nomination process, but also give voters here more of a chance to interact with candidates.

In large part, it worked. While candidates have historically used California as a virtual ATM, courting donors then flying to smaller states for events, this year voters around the state have seen more rallies and other campaigning in their backyards. The Central Valley in particular received far more attention than in years past.

But it remains to be seen if the state will change the course of the overall primary in any meaningful way.



