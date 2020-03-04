Close Results for Proposition 13, California's $15B School Bond

Gavin Newsom visits Manzanita Community Elementary School in Oakland in support of Proposition 13 on Mar. 2, 2020.
(Beth LaBerge/KQED)
The California primary election’s only statewide measure asked voters to consider borrowing billions of dollars to fund school construction projects.
With about 82% of precincts counted as of early Wednesday morning, Proposition 13 remained far from passing with just 43.5% of the vote — but the race is still too early to call.
Supporters of Proposition 13 argued that the money is desperately needed to retrofit aging facilities, keep students safe and encourage learning. The most high-profile opposition came from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which routinely rejects increased taxation.
Proposition 13 — no relation to the much-contested 1978 measure that changed how property is assessed in California — asked voters to authorize $15 billion in bonds for K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities.
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association President Jon Coupal criticized the measure for putting Californians deeper into debt at a time when the state is bringing in record revenue.
But school leaders warned that conditions in their schools are dire.
"We have schools that are literally held together with duct tape," said Tony Wold, associate superintendent of business services for the West Contra Costa Unified School District. "We need to do earthquake safety. We have two comprehensive high schools that have no windows."
Wold estimates that in West Contra Costa Unified School District alone there are more than a billion dollars in unmet needs.
Critics of Proposition 13 said an increase in local bonds, which would raise property taxes if passed, was imprudent in the face of an unprecedented housing crisis. Coupal argued that increased property taxes would be passed along to renters in some cases, or overburden strapped homeowners.
Berkeley resident Mary Behm-Steinberg was one of many voters who faced both Proposition 13 and a local school bond this election. Though she supports robust taxation in general, she said for homeowners like her who rely on a fixed income, any increase in property taxes is painful.
"It just doesn't follow that everybody who has a house has money," she said, arguing that local bonds disproportionately hurt the elderly and those with disabilities. "For some people this will cut to the bone."
Since 1998, Californians have approved five statewide education bond measures. The most recent, in 2016, borrowed $7 billion for K-12 education and $2 billion for community colleges.