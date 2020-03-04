Sanders Won California, But Hella Votes Are Still Being Counted

California’s primary has normally been in June. But this time, we joined 13 other states and voted on Super Tuesday.

Shortly after polls closed, the Associated Press called the race in California for Bernie Sanders. So we checked back in with KQED political reporter Marisa Lagos and Eishin Chikamatsu, a Bay Area volunteer for the Bernie Sanders campaign, to talk about what's next.

Guests: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics reporter, and Eishin Chikamatsu, volunteer with the Bernie Sanders campaign.

