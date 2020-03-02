KQED is a proud member of
Volunteering For Sanders and Warren in the Bay When Politics is Personal
Volunteering For Sanders and Warren in the Bay When Politics is Personal

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Democratic presidential hopefuls (from L) Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

There are currently six candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for president, and on Tuesday fourteen states will hold primaries.

Here in California, the most recent KQED poll has Sen. Bernie Sanders leading at 37% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren poling second at 20%. Both candidates also have multiple field offices in the Bay Area.

And for those on the ground who spend their free time volunteering for their top candidates, the politics is personal. Today, we talk with two Bay Area volunteers, and understand how their personal experiences led them to jump into the political process.

Look out for election results here.

Guests:

Madeleine Baldwin, volunteer with the Elizabeth Warren campaign in San Francisco

Eishin Chikamatsu, volunteer with the Bernie Sanders campaign in Oakland