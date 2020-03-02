Volunteering For Sanders and Warren in the Bay When Politics is Personal

There are currently six candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for president, and on Tuesday fourteen states will hold primaries.

Here in California, the most recent KQED poll has Sen. Bernie Sanders leading at 37% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren poling second at 20%. Both candidates also have multiple field offices in the Bay Area.

And for those on the ground who spend their free time volunteering for their top candidates, the politics is personal. Today, we talk with two Bay Area volunteers, and understand how their personal experiences led them to jump into the political process.

Look out for election results here.

Guests: