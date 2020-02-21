Berkeley Students Rally In Solidarity With UC Santa Cruz Strike

UC Berkeley grad students will rally on campus today in support of their counterparts at UC Santa Cruz. who are on strike over a cost of living increase. the Cal students are now considering a strike of their own.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

New Bill Forces Cities To Build Housing And Shelters

Governor Gavin Newsom this week said there are nearly 300 vacant lots and state-owned buildings that cities can use to build new shelters a state lawmaker is putting pressure cities to act quickly.

Reporter: Erika Aguilar, KQED

Sierra Nevada Brewery Founder Reflects On 40 years

Founder and CEO Ken Grossman had a knack for brewing early on buying his first homebrewing kit as a teen and hiding it from his mom, according to company lore. He says the industry has come a long way in four decades.

Guest: Ken Grossman, Founder, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company