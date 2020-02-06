MAP: Where Have We Filled In or Drained the San Francisco Bay?

Many parts of the coastline of the San Francisco Bay have been filled in over time, or are former marshlands that were drained. Using USGS data, we created this map to show these areas, some of which can be vulnerable during an earthquake. Read our full story: Large Parts of the Bay Area Are Built on Fill. Why and Where?

Try searching for your address using the search function at the bottom left. You may need to be specific. Example: "50 Beale St. San Francisco, CA USA"



Data from the US Geological Survey from 2000 and 2006.

Lisa Pickoff-White/KQED

Map by Lisa Pickoff-White. Contributions by Keith Knutson and Alexandra Kanik.