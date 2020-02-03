S.F. Lunar New Year Attendees Only Mildly Concerned About Coronavirus

Click here to read our complete guide on coronavirus.

After the first case of novel coronavirus in the Bay Area was reported on Friday, some Lunar New Year celebrations in the region were canceled or postponed.

But not San Francisco's second annual Ocean Avenue celebration, which took place on Saturday. We spoke with some of its attendees to see how they felt about the global outbreak of the virus.

The short answer: people were only mildly concerned.

San Francisco resident Michael Lum said he's "not particularly concerned" about catching the virus as most of the cases seem to be concentrated in the region of Wuhan, also adding that several countries have implemented quarantine and screening practices.

Lum said canceling public events seemed unnecessary.