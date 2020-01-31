First Bay Area Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Santa Clara County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an adult male resident of Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, county public health officials announced on Friday. It's the first such case in the Bay Area.
The man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China — the source of the global outbreak — and became ill after returning home, officials said in a press release. He has largely been isolated at home since he returned to San Jose International Airport on Jan. 24, and only left his home twice to seek outpatient medical care after he began experiencing symptoms.
The outbreak that originated in Wuhan has infected more than 9,800 people globally as of Friday. The World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency on Thursday.