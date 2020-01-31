First Bay Area Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Santa Clara County

The new case marks the sixth in the U.S. and the third in California — the other two were confirmed in Los Angeles and Orange counties. All infected people in the U.S. except one recently traveled to Wuhan.

Health officials with Santa Clara County, California and the CDC are now conducting a public health investigation to identify the people the man came into contact with since he returned to the U.S.

That includes people he interacted with while traveling, medical staff and the "very few" people in his household, officials said. Anyone who has been exposed will be contacted by an investigation team member, monitored for symptoms and instructed to stay home.

"We understand that this news may be concerning, but based on what we know today, the risk to residents of our community remains low," said Dr. Sara Cody, a Santa Clara County health officer. "This news is not unexpected. Santa Clara County has the largest population in the Bay Area, and many of our residents travel for both personal and business reasons."