Ninth U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Santa Clara County

A woman in the San Francisco Bay Area who became ill after returning from a trip to China has become the ninth person in the U.S. to test positive for a new virus, health authorities said Sunday.

It's the second coronavirus case announced in Santa Clara County in as many days but the two cases are not related, according to the county Public Health Department.

The woman, a visitor to the U.S., had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. She arrived Jan. 23 to visit family, officials said in a news release.

She has stayed home since she arrived, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care. She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized.

"A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer.